Temple of Apollo Zoster Apollonos, Vouliagmeni 166 71, Greece

Temple of Apollo Zoster On an idyllic outcropping overlooking the ocean, it's easy to see why the Temple of Apollo Zoster was a sanctuary for the gods. Until it was uncovered, the ancient spot lay virtually undisturbed. Now it's the perfect place to explore and reflect, right on the water. You can freely wander the ruins, though sometimes water will flood the site—so watch your step and bring bug repellent.