Pain D'Avignon Cafe Boulangerie

Come for the Bread, Stay for the Meal
Hidden down a nondescript side road close to the Hyannis airport is a boulangerie and cafe that has no equal on Cape Cod. The bread and buttery croissants will transport you to France immediately. The cafe serves European-style breakfast, lunch and dinner with live music on Wednesday nights. You'll find traditional French brasserie fare, but my suggestion is to find out what's local and order in that direction. My meal, 3 courses of local seafood, was one of the best I've had in a long time. The scallop ceviche tasted as light as a feather and perfectly fresh from the sea. Espresso will finish the meal and you'll be saying merci in no time.