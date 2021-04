Explore Orange Walk Town

It’s not uncommon for visitors to Belize to bypass Orange Walk on the New River, in favor of exploring nearby Maya ruins such as Lamanai. Once a logging town controlled by the British and then a settlement for Maya descendants, it’s now settled to the tune of some 15,000 people. Las Banquitas House of Culture is a museum, restaurant and amphitheater and is just one of the many places to enjoy while in Orange Walk. There is a large shopping and business district where the traveler may find lower prices than in other parts of the country and Internet cafes abound, coming in handy for the tourist who needs to stay in touch with friends or family back home. Area restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisine in addition to all the local Belizean favorites, Paniscea being one of the most highly rated.