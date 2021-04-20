Orange Walk
Explore Orange Walk TownIt’s not uncommon for visitors to Belize to bypass Orange Walk on the New River, in favor of exploring nearby Maya ruins such as Lamanai. Once a logging town controlled by the British and then a settlement for Maya descendants, it’s now settled to the tune of some 15,000 people. Las Banquitas House of Culture is a museum, restaurant and amphitheater and is just one of the many places to enjoy while in Orange Walk. There is a large shopping and business district where the traveler may find lower prices than in other parts of the country and Internet cafes abound, coming in handy for the tourist who needs to stay in touch with friends or family back home. Area restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisine in addition to all the local Belizean favorites, Paniscea being one of the most highly rated.
The Rio Bravo Conservation and Management Area
“The Rio Bravo Conservation and Management Area is a nature lover’s haven as it is home to a variety of wildlife including the elusive jaguar, deer, monkeys, and 392 species of birds. This sub-tropical moist forest is the largest private reserve in our county and is managed by Programme for Belize. The naturalist adventurer can choose from a trek to an unexcavated Mayan archaeological site, a hike on an educational plant trail, night excursions, canoeing, and awesome crocodile spotting adventures.”
Vladimir Rodriguez, manager of La Milpa Eco Lodge
Try Orange Walk Rolled Tacos
If you ask locals what Orange Walk is famous for, besides sugar and rum production, they are likely to recommend rolled tacos. It’s such a craft in Orange Walk that many Belizeans will swear they do not taste the same elsewhere in the country. You can get rolled tacos in other spots on the mainland and in the Cayes, but for the real deal, head straight to Orange Walk.