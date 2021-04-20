Ocean Drive Newport, RI 02840, USA

Ocean Drive Bellevue Avenue, the long boulevard lined by Gilded Age mansions, takes a turn at its southern end to become stunning Ocean Drive, part of Ten Mile Drive, which traces the southern coastline of the island. The views—light glinting off the water and lusty waves bashing the rocky shoreline on one side of the road and stone walls and enormous mansions on the other—are the main draw, but another highlight is sitting on the rocks at Brenton Point State Park to enjoy the sunlight and sea.