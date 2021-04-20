Castle Hill Inn

Newport, RI, has the crisp New England charm of Katherine Hepburn’s accent. At times, especially along mansion-lined Bellevue Avenue, it feels refined; at others, as while looking over the sparkling, choppy Atlantic, it is without pretension. Castle Hill Inn, set above the mouth of Narragansett Bay, achieves a similarly charming high/low balance between luxury and ease—and a distinctive identity that hews closely to its magical location at the water’s edge.



The mansion, turreted and shingled and angled toward the sea, was built in 1875 for Alexander Agassiz, who found his fortune in copper mining and his passion in the study of marine biology. Agassiz filled the house with a wealth of art and furniture that he’d collected on travels through Asia, including an intricately carved wood piece above the lobby mantel. Built in the same era in which the marble-and-gilt mansions in town were being constructed, this building enjoys a warmth and depth of character they often lack.



The 33-room inn retains the feeling of a gracious home. Its location, secluded yet just a few minutes’ drive from town, allows guests to feel cosseted yet not out of touch. Service is calm, friendly and professional (Castle Hill Inn is 70% employee-owned so those welcomes come from the heart). The lobby enjoys views of the bay and the warmth of the fireplace in cool weather. The variety of romantic accommodations—from elegant Turret Suite to barefoot-friendly Beach Cottage—fits all manner of getaways. Relax, you’ve found your safe harbor in New England.