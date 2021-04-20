Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Schooner Adirondack II

13 Bowens Wharf
Website
| +1 401-847-0000
Schooner Adirondack II Newport Rhode Island United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm

Schooner Adirondack II

Classic Harbor Line raises the bar for happy hour with sunset sails aboard the historic Schooner Adirondack II. During the summer months, guests board the 80-foot, turn-of-the-century-style pilot schooner around 6:30 p.m. each evening for 90-minute cruises around Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay. A merry crew leads each session, serving beer, wine, and Dark n’ Stormy cocktails while pointing out significant sites like Fort Adams, the Clingstone house, and Jackie Kennedy’s childhood home. After taking in a signature Newport sunset, you’ll be dropped back off at Bowen’s Wharf just in time for dinner.
By Natalie Beauregard , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points