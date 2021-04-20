Schooner Adirondack II
Classic Harbor Line raises the bar for happy hour with sunset sails aboard the historic Schooner Adirondack II. During the summer months, guests board the 80-foot, turn-of-the-century-style pilot schooner around 6:30 p.m. each evening for 90-minute cruises around Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay. A merry crew leads each session, serving beer, wine, and Dark n’ Stormy cocktails while pointing out significant sites like Fort Adams, the Clingstone house, and Jackie Kennedy’s childhood home. After taking in a signature Newport sunset, you’ll be dropped back off at Bowen’s Wharf just in time for dinner.