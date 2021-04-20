North Cape
Nordkapp Municipality, Norway
Photo courtesy of Frithjof Fure/visitnorway.com
North CapeOne of Norway’s most iconic sights, the North Cape is a 1,007-foot-high cliff overlooking the Barents Sea. Follow in the footsteps of arctic explorers for a glimpse of the midnight sun in the summer or the northern lights in the winter. From Honningsvåg, it’s a 20-mile bus journey to the North Cape, with unique landscapes along the way. The tour allows you enough time to stop at the modern visitors center, which offers panoramic views of the mountains, plus a screening of a 20-minute movie about the area during different seasons. Take your camera for breathtaking photo opportunities beside the famous globe sculpture that marks the northernmost point of continental Europe.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 4 years ago
North Cape
The clifftop overlooking the border of the Norwegian and Barents seas is advertised as the northernmost point in Europe. However, a quick glance to your left reveals the Knivskjellodden peninsula, about one mile farther north. Because that can be reached only by a five-mile hike, the North Cape has become the go-to place. After you take a long drive across the barren yet beautiful Magerøya island, a hefty admission fee grants you access to a modern visitor center and a clifftop viewing platform. During the summer, crowds flock to the famous cliff at midnight to watch the sun almost set. Back indoors, be sure to catch the panoramic film for a glimpse of how the area transforms during wintertime.