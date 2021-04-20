North Cape

The clifftop overlooking the border of the Norwegian and Barents seas is advertised as the northernmost point in Europe. However, a quick glance to your left reveals the Knivskjellodden peninsula, about one mile farther north. Because that can be reached only by a five-mile hike, the North Cape has become the go-to place. After you take a long drive across the barren yet beautiful Magerøya island, a hefty admission fee grants you access to a modern visitor center and a clifftop viewing platform. During the summer, crowds flock to the famous cliff at midnight to watch the sun almost set. Back indoors, be sure to catch the panoramic film for a glimpse of how the area transforms during wintertime.