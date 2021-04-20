Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nicci Beach Ultra Lounge

1 Margaret Ave, Bardene, Boksburg, 1459, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 826 6736
Beach Beats Meet Sunkissed Bodies at Nicci Beach Boksburg South Africa

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm

Beach Beats Meet Sunkissed Bodies at Nicci Beach

Nicci Beach is located In the heart of the water park above a beautiful blue pool amid swaying palm trees and warm sunny breezes

The venue is comprised of a large wooden deck built over the water of the main wave pool featuring a part outdoor Ultra Lounge with a light meals restaurant.

Chillout while enjoy delicious food and cocktails on daybeds and lounge areas during the day while you soak up the South African sun. Then party hard on the dance floor as the night beckons you to party till the sun is back up
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points