Nicci Beach Ultra Lounge
1 Margaret Ave, Bardene, Boksburg, 1459, South Africa
| +27 11 826 6736
Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Beach Beats Meet Sunkissed Bodies at Nicci BeachNicci Beach is located In the heart of the water park above a beautiful blue pool amid swaying palm trees and warm sunny breezes
The venue is comprised of a large wooden deck built over the water of the main wave pool featuring a part outdoor Ultra Lounge with a light meals restaurant.
Chillout while enjoy delicious food and cocktails on daybeds and lounge areas during the day while you soak up the South African sun. Then party hard on the dance floor as the night beckons you to party till the sun is back up