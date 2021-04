Newgrange was on my top five things to do while in Ireland . I had heard so much about it. When we got there, it was eerie to set foot on something that was built 5,000 years ago, before the pyramids of Giza in Egypt . Knowth and Dowth are similar mounds that together with Newgrange have been designated a World Heritage site by UNESCO. Newgrange is best known for the illumination of its passage and chamber by the winter solstice sun. Above the entrance to the passage at Newgrange is an opening called a roof-box. This baffling orifice held a great surprise for those who unearthed it. Its purpose is to allow sunlight to penetrate the chamber on the shortest days of the year, around December 21, the winter solstice. At dawn, from December 19 to 23, a narrow beam of light penetrates the roof-box and reaches the floor of the chamber, gradually extending to the rear of the chamber. As the sun rises higher, the beam widens within the chamber so that the whole room becomes dramatically illuminated. This event lasts for 17 minutes, beginning around 9am. The tour guide told us that because only a small number of people can go inside at one time, the list of people signed up to see the Solstice is full for years ahead. But seeing it at any other time is definitely worth it, too.