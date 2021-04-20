New Delhi New Delhi, Delhi, India

Land of Tuk-tuks The three-wheeler auto rickshaw, or "tuk-tuk", is a common sight in India. The green and yellow taxis above are found in Delhi but other regions may have other colors, like black and yellow in Jaipur.



Taking a ride in one is something everyone should experience. I crammed into the back with three friends to go back to our hotel one night. The tuk-tuk whizzed in and out of traffic, narrowly missing other vehicles and almost running over pedestrians! And the horn was blaring non-stop. It was a ride none of us would ever forget.



The tuk-tuk was originally made for three passengers but I've seen many modified versions carrying 12 people!