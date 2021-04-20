Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

New Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India
Website
Land of Tuk-tuks New Delhi India

Land of Tuk-tuks

The three-wheeler auto rickshaw, or "tuk-tuk", is a common sight in India. The green and yellow taxis above are found in Delhi but other regions may have other colors, like black and yellow in Jaipur.

Taking a ride in one is something everyone should experience. I crammed into the back with three friends to go back to our hotel one night. The tuk-tuk whizzed in and out of traffic, narrowly missing other vehicles and almost running over pedestrians! And the horn was blaring non-stop. It was a ride none of us would ever forget.

The tuk-tuk was originally made for three passengers but I've seen many modified versions carrying 12 people!
By Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert
Original leela palace.jpg?1474838309?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30