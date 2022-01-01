Jason Overdorf

AFAR Contributor

I have worked for more than a decade as a foreign correspondent for GlobalPost, Newsweek and the Far Eastern Economic Review in Germany, India and China. Specializing in human-interest magazine features, I have written dozens of articles, essays and reviews spanning business and economics, social and political affairs, and arts and culture, and science and the environment.

Until recently, I was a consulting editor at India Today, India’s largest English-language newsweekly, as well as the Asia editor of DailyChatter, a subscription-based newsletter for US readers that is focused on foreign affairs. I also contribute news articles, in-depth features and travel articles to US newspapers and magazines. In recent months, for example, I wrote a long feature for Scientific American on an American initiative to help fight desertification by reintroducing an ancient breed of livestock guardian dogs, a news analysis piece for the Christian Science Monitor about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s project to build the world’s tallest statue, and a travel article for Destinasian magazine about the first luxury hotel to come to the isolated Andaman Islands.

At India Today, I collaborated with the managing editor and executive editor to redesign the back of the book as a design-oriented, high-brow/low-brow arts and culture section comprising snappy profiles, columns and reviews. Now that it’s up and running, I manage a team of staff writers and an extensive network of freelance contributors to produce an 8-12 page section every week. In addition to assigning, editing and proofreading the articles, I work with the art and photo department to create an engaging design and contribute medium-length bylined features and reviews of books and streaming TV series.

At DailyChatter, I proofread a foreign affairs newsletter pitched to general readers in the United States for style and content, as well as curating and rewriting three news items per day.

