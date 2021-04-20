Nambé Foundry Outlet
924 Paseo De Peralta
| +1 505-988-5528
Photo courtesy of Nambé
More info
Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
15-Step Artistic PiecesJust at the foot of Canyon Road, the family-owned Nambé carries beautiful, practical, and artistic pieces like plates, bowls, silverware, and vases. Their signature metal alloy (discovered in 1951 north of Santa Fe, near Nambé) includes a 15-step casting process.
Many of the overstock pieces are discounted, which makes it a perfect time to stock up on unique gifts.