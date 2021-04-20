Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nambé Foundry Outlet

924 Paseo De Peralta
Website
| +1 505-988-5528
15-Step Artistic Pieces Santa Fe New Mexico United States

More info

Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

15-Step Artistic Pieces

Just at the foot of Canyon Road, the family-owned Nambé carries beautiful, practical, and artistic pieces like plates, bowls, silverware, and vases. Their signature metal alloy (discovered in 1951 north of Santa Fe, near Nambé) includes a 15-step casting process.

Many of the overstock pieces are discounted, which makes it a perfect time to stock up on unique gifts.

By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points