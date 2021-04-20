POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews
6 Anielewicza
| +48 22 471 03 00
Photo courtesy of M. Starowieyska, D.Golik / POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews
Wed, Sat, Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon, Thur, Fri 10am - 6pm
POLIN Museum of the History of Polish JewsWhile POLIN is Warsaw’s youngest museum, it’s an important one—and very much worth including in your itinerary. In the museum’s English name, the Hebrew word polin roughly translates to “land where thou shalt rest,” and refers to a beautiful legend about the arrival of the first Jews to Poland. The museum opens with a poetic visualization of that story, then continues through 1,000 years of history—you’ll need at least three hours (or more) to fully experience the exhibits.
The 130 scientists who curated the museum aimed to focus on real evidence from real people, allowing them to tell their stories in their own words. Designed by Finnish architect Rainer Mahlamäki, the building itself is equally meaningful, symbolically connecting the past and the future with a bridge. The lobby resembles a canyon of beautiful sandstone, which widens toward huge windows that invite the outside world in to explore. In addition to both permanent and temporary exhibitions, the museum features a play-education area for children, a kosher cafeteria, a well-stocked bookshop, an information center (a great resource when searching for your family roots), and a large auditorium, used for concerts, movie screenings, and other events, including the annual Made in POLIN festival.
Museum of History of Polish Jews
The museum was opened on April 19, 2013. Multimedia exhibits on Jewish community that flourished in Poland for a thousand years. The building was designed by Finnish architects Rainer Mahlamäki and Ilmari Lahdelma. The exhibition was developed by an international team of more than 120 scholars, working under the direction of Professor Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett from New York University. The Museum stands in what was once the heart of Jewish part of Warsaw – an area which the Nazis turned into the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. Opening Hours: Monday-Sunday: 10am-6pm Tuesday: Closed 2,1 km, 5 min by cab from Westin Warsaw 1,9 km, 24 min by walking from Westin Warsaw
Incredibly informative
Being a bit of a dolt when it comes to history, visiting the Museum of Polish Jews was a moving and overwhelming experience. The museum offers many multi-media options for relating to the material which really helps engage a variety of visitors. The core exhibit is so immense however I wished that I could have split up my visit into two separate trips to the museum so that I could really absorb everything properly. The audio guide is in English, Polish and Hebrew and the museum itself is curated in English and Polish. The core exhibit only recently opened and is a complete boon to preserving Poland's rich history as well as the legacy of its Jewish population which only numbers at 20,000 residents currently.