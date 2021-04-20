Museo Galeria Dolores Olmedo
4455 Av Costera Miguel Aleman
+52 744 484 7046
Diego Rivera's MosaicsAcclaimed Mexican artist/painter Diego Rivera (a.k.a. Mr. Frida Kahlo) created these Aztec mosaic murals, which continue to the left, on the outside walls of this house in the old tourist center of Acapulco.
He stayed in this house, which belonged to his final lover Dolores Olmedo, while recovering from cancer, and eventually died here in 1957.
The mural is titled Exekatlkalli (House of the Winds).
Exekatlkalli
Another view of Diego Rivera's Exekatlkalli. Unfortunately, the house wasn't open for viewing. Dolores Olmedo apparently had the largest collection of his paintings stored there.