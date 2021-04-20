Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museo Galeria Dolores Olmedo

4455 Av Costera Miguel Aleman
+52 744 484 7046
Diego Rivera's Mosaics Acapulco Mexico
Exekatlkalli Acapulco Mexico
Diego Rivera's Mosaics Acapulco Mexico
Exekatlkalli Acapulco Mexico

Diego Rivera's Mosaics

Acclaimed Mexican artist/painter Diego Rivera (a.k.a. Mr. Frida Kahlo) created these Aztec mosaic murals, which continue to the left, on the outside walls of this house in the old tourist center of Acapulco.

He stayed in this house, which belonged to his final lover Dolores Olmedo, while recovering from cancer, and eventually died here in 1957.

The mural is titled Exekatlkalli (House of the Winds).
By Kareem Yasin , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Kareem Yasin
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Exekatlkalli

Another view of Diego Rivera's Exekatlkalli. Unfortunately, the house wasn't open for viewing. Dolores Olmedo apparently had the largest collection of his paintings stored there.
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30