Musée de l'École de Nancy
38 Rue Sergent Blandan, 54000 Nancy, France
| +33 3 83 85 30 01
Wed - Sun 10am - 6pm
Musée de l’École de NancyIn Nancy, visitors can download an art nouveau itinerary for free from the tourist office website, then tour 250 buildings and storefronts featuring wrought iron, stained glass, and ceramics. They can also visit the Musée de l’École de Nancy, one of France’s few museums dedicated to the art nouveau movement in Lorraine. About a 45-minute walk from Place Stanislas, the museum highlights the region’s contributions to architecture, decorative arts, and furnishings, with pieces by key artists like Louis Marjorelle, Jacques Gruber, and Émile Gallé. Surrounding the museum (which is closed Mondays and Tuesdays), there are several more outstanding examples of École de Nancy architecture, including the Villa Majorelle and several buildings along Rue de la Commanderie and Avenue Foch.
An art nouveau shrine
The School of Nancy is the home of French art nouveau - architecture, glass, ceramics, painting and just about everything you can think of. The buidling is very well set up with every room dripping in art nouveau. There are also some very beautiful stained glass windows. This is by far one of the best showcases of the art nouveau style that I have ever seen.
Coolest bed ever!
My favorite piece in the art nouveau museum in Nancy has to be this bed with the moths on the head and foot boards. The museum costs only 8 euros to get in so is an excellent value. I had been there in the past and before cameras were not allowed but they seem to have revised their policy and I snapped loads of them!