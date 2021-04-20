Mundo King Art Museum
Camino Del Llibre, Sosúa 57000, Dominican Republic
Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm
One of the most amazing art galleries you are ever going to find anywhere in the world!The Mundo King art museum holds an astonishingly beautiful collection of Dominican and Haitian art. It is easy to spend several hours there without even noticing. It is an expansive "palace" without equal. Pay a small tip to the local guy who keeps an eye on the place and he will show you everything. It is definitely worth the visit! I will attach additional pics as well.
almost 7 years ago
Astonishing art museum!
These few photos don't do this complex justice! there are layer upon layer of different art forms in a richness that rivals even the best galleries anywhere.
almost 7 years ago
Mundo King Art Musuem
Another view of this amazing art gallery
almost 7 years ago
Beautiful art works
Once you step into this "world" (and there is no other way to describe it) you will be carried away into the fantastical and nightmarish and dazzlingly beautiful!
almost 7 years ago
More beautiful art!
The Mundo King gallery will always catch you off-guard as soon as you turn another corner...
almost 7 years ago
More amazing art at Mundo King in Sosua
The longer you stay within the walls of this castle of fear and beauty, the harder it is to leave! It is a MUST SEE for the adventurous. Not recommended for the timid!