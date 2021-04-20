Mundo King Art Museum Camino Del Llibre, Sosúa 57000, Dominican Republic

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm

One of the most amazing art galleries you are ever going to find anywhere in the world! The Mundo King art museum holds an astonishingly beautiful collection of Dominican and Haitian art. It is easy to spend several hours there without even noticing. It is an expansive "palace" without equal. Pay a small tip to the local guy who keeps an eye on the place and he will show you everything. It is definitely worth the visit! I will attach additional pics as well.