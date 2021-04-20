Where are you going?
Mundo King Art Museum

Camino Del Llibre, Sosúa 57000, Dominican Republic
Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm

One of the most amazing art galleries you are ever going to find anywhere in the world!

The Mundo King art museum holds an astonishingly beautiful collection of Dominican and Haitian art. It is easy to spend several hours there without even noticing. It is an expansive "palace" without equal. Pay a small tip to the local guy who keeps an eye on the place and he will show you everything. It is definitely worth the visit! I will attach additional pics as well.
By Mark Patterson

Mark Patterson
almost 7 years ago

Astonishing art museum!

These few photos don't do this complex justice! there are layer upon layer of different art forms in a richness that rivals even the best galleries anywhere.
Mark Patterson
almost 7 years ago

Mundo King Art Musuem

Another view of this amazing art gallery
Mark Patterson
almost 7 years ago

Beautiful art works

Once you step into this "world" (and there is no other way to describe it) you will be carried away into the fantastical and nightmarish and dazzlingly beautiful!
Mark Patterson
almost 7 years ago

More beautiful art!

The Mundo King gallery will always catch you off-guard as soon as you turn another corner...
Mark Patterson
almost 7 years ago

More amazing art at Mundo King in Sosua

The longer you stay within the walls of this castle of fear and beauty, the harder it is to leave! It is a MUST SEE for the adventurous. Not recommended for the timid!

