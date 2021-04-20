Where are you going?
Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort

6834 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe Vista, CA 96148, USA
Website
| +1 530-546-9500
Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon 8am - 8pm
Tue - Thur 9am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 10:30pm

Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort

On Tahoe’s relatively quiet North Shore, this 30-year-old family-owned and -operated lakefront property is a dream come true for travelers who want to re-create that summer camp experience without sacrificing one iota of comfort. All rooms have private or semi-private covered patios and full or partial lake views; some have gas fireplaces, jetted tubs, and full kitchens. Rather than rent equipment, Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort collects a $25 resort fee for unlimited use of their SUPs, kayaks, paddle boats, and more, which feels like a deal when you realize the wealth of possibilities. Even in winter, when snow covers one of the only natural-sand beaches on the lake, guests can sled or snow-shoe on-site or off, then enjoy a warming soak in the outdoor hot tub or take in the sunset while sitting around one of the beach fire pits. Free year-round activities include a weekly movie night, hot-dog barbecues, concerts on the beach, and s’mores parties.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

