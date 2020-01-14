Where are you going?
Modern Hotel & Bar

1314 W Grove St, Boise, ID 83702, USA
Website
| +1 208-424-8244
Modern Hotel & Bar Boise Idaho United States

More info

Modern Hotel & Bar

Why we love it: A Travelodge-turned-hip-hotel with an exciting bar and restaurant   

The Highlights:
- Mid-century modern design that’s simple but stylish
- A bar serving some of the best cocktails in Boise
- Food courtesy of James Beard semifinalist Nate Whitley 

The Review:
What started as a humble motel is now one of Boise’s hottest places to stay. At the Modern Hotel & Bar, mid-century furnishings and a rowdy atmosphere make the property a must for anyone who values good design and even better entertainment. Here, 39 courtyard-facing rooms surround a fire pit that serves as a hangout on summer evenings. Inside, bartenders mix classic cocktails with a twist, like the El Mundano with tequila, lemon juice, Cynar, smoked pineapple, and habanero.  

The food is exciting, too. A semifinalist for a James Beard Award, chef Nate Whitley experiments with local ingredients to create novel—and delicious—dishes. Delicata squash comes drizzled with chili sauce and cashew cream, while sockeye salmon arrives swimming in bacon-ginger dashi. If you find the scene all a bit much, book one of the Modern’s apartments, located just a block north of the main hotel. Available in studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom configurations, they allow friends and families to stretch out amid Mad Men–styled digs.
By Kelly Bastone , AFAR Contributor

