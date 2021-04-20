Mercedes-Benz Museum
Designed by Dutch architects Ben van Berkel and Caroline Bos, the Mercedes-Benz Museum occupies a sleek futuristic building inspired by the double-helix structure of DNA. Inside, exhibitions focus on the German carmaker’s past, present, and projected future achievements. Mercedes-Benz being the world’s oldest motor manufacturer, the museum’s historical displays span more than 120 years of automobile production, covering nine floors of the building with a combined 177,604 square feet of floor space. Needless to say, you can easily spend a whole day here checking out the 160 vehicles or touring the more than 1,500 exhibits loaded with historic photos. Be sure to visit the Fascination of Technology
display, which provides insight into the day-to-day workings at the company and examines future ideas of mobility, then refuel at the restaurant on the lower level, where you can find both German and international food. There’s also an impressive gift shop, stocked with the inevitable Mercedes-Benz-branded merch.