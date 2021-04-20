Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Meneghetti Wine Hotel & Winery

Stancija Meneghetti 1, 52211, Bale, Croatia
Website
| +385 52 528 800
Meneghetti Wine Hotel & Winery Croatia
Meneghetti Wine Hotel & Winery Croatia
Meneghetti Wine Hotel & Winery Croatia
Meneghetti Wine Hotel & Winery Croatia

Meneghetti Wine Hotel & Winery

Set amid olive groves and vineyards in the middle of the Istrian countryside, this typical stancija (homestead) is small—it has just four rooms and suites—but delightful. It first opened as an exclusive restaurant serving regional cuisine, wines from its own vineyard (one of Istria’s most renowned), and single-sort extra-virgin olive oils (made from indigenous olives and lauded for their quality). As its reputation grew, however, Meneghetti transformed into a boutique hideaway with rustic rooms—and a Relais & Châteaux designation, to boot. Lounge on the series of outdoor terraces, swim in the indoor and outdoor pools, and dine on creative dishes like bream sashimi and lamb chops with stuffed zucchini.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points