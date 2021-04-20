Manitou Incline Trail, Manitou Springs
Manitou Incline TrailThe description may sound daunting: a 2,000-vertical-foot gain in less than a mile. OK, it is a little daunting—but the trick is to take your time. This nearly mile-long wooden stairway was converted from a funicular railway that washed out in a rock slide in 1990. Averaging a 24-degree slope, it has a few “false summits,” where it looks like you’re about to get to the top only to discover there’s still more to go. The reward for this effort is an incredible view looking out from the foothills over Colorado Springs. Up for the speed challenge? The current record was set on Sept. 25, 2015, by U.S. mountain-running team member Joseph Gray, who did it in 17 minutes, 45 seconds. Good luck.
WARNING: This is an EXTREME trail!
That's what the sign says at the bottom of the Manitou Incline Trail, an infamous hardcore fitness attraction off Ruxton Avenue in Manitou Springs, just a few miles west of Colorado Springs. The Incline Trail consists of approximately 2,000 steps and 2,000 feet of elevation gain in just over a mile. Most of the "trail" is composed of little more than railroad ties rebarred into mountain. Its steepest section is a 68 percent grade. I highly recommend it.
Most difficult hike ever
One of the most steepest hike ever, Athletes and Cadets from USA Air force academy train here.