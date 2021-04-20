Malecon Boardwalk Paseo Díaz Ordaz S/N, Centro, 48300 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Up above the Boardwalk The Malécon, or boardwalk, is one of Puerto Vallarta's most popular attractions. Besides its sunset views and the variety of sculptures and public art installations found along its path, visitors are also compelled to not just stroll "down on the boardwalk," but to look high above it, too.



There, up in the air, are the Voladores de Papantla, or the Papantla Flyers. Also called the Birdmen of Papantla, these performers enact a ritual invoking wishes for an abundant harvest that dates back more than 1,500 years. The flyers fling themselves from the top of the pole, each spinning 13 times around it before reaching the ground. All the while, one man remains atop the pole, playing music on a flute. The free performance is held each night along the Malécon.