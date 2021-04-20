Longfeng Qungua Shop Jiangnan N Ave, ChangDi Lu GouWu XiuXian Jie, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510240

Fall in Love with Chinese Embroidery on "the Wedding Street" Guangzhou is home to numerous streets where all the vendors focus on a particular type of good or industry, and locals know Jiangnan Avenue North as the “wedding street.”



The area is full of shops and malls that sell wedding gowns, accessories and all types of wedding-related products. You'll be amazed by the huge number of various kinds of wedding dresses here. Besides the more Western-style wedding garments, there are tons of traditional Chinese wedding outfits, especially Cantonese ones.



Qungua is the traditional Cantonese wedding gown. The Qun is the long skirt, while the Gua refers to the Chinese-style top coat. The customary Chinese bridal Qun Gua symbolizes an abundance of children.



They are typically an auspicious bright red color (considered a color of happiness and good luck) and elaborately embroidered with a rejoicing dragon and phoenix pattern that dates back to the Qing Dynasty.



One shop that stands out is Long Feng Qungua. (Long means dragon, and feng means phoenix in Chinese.) What makes this shop special is its exquisite embroidery. Traditional Chinese embroidery is a skill that is passed down in the family, and the shop's current owner is the third generation make and sell qungua; over a century ago, her grandmother was one of the best embroiderers in town.



Even if you're not looking for a wedding gown, the dresses, shoes, shawls and other finely embroidered items are beautiful examples of traditional Chinese craftsmanship.