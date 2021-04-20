Lodge SHL
Route de la Renarde, 73550 Les Allues, France
| +33 4 79 06 79 45
Photo by Matthew Cellard/Lodge SHL
Luxury Lodging at SHL MéribelThe owners of the renowned French winery Château Smith Haut Lafitte opened this ski-in, ski-out chalet in the French Alps last December. Not surprisingly, the wine cellar is fully stocked with hard-to-find bottles. After a day on the slopes, you can swim in the indoor pool, warm up in the hammam, read a book by the fire, or watch a movie in the home theater. The lodge’s seven rooms sleep up to 15 people. Lest you think you have to lift a finger on vacation, the lodge comes with its own butler and chef.
From $11,680. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue.