Locronan
A member of Les Plus Beaux Villages de France, Locronan is one of the country’s most treasured villages. A historic monument since 1924, it’s known for its granite houses and large square, where the sacred Church of St. Ronan is located. To this day, Locronan remains an important Druid pilgrimage site. Every year on the second Sunday in July, locals don traditional costumes for the Petite Troménie, a religious procession that leaves from Locronan and follows an almost 7.5-mile circuit dotted with 12 stations. A larger festival takes place every six years, with the next one planned for July 2019. An ancient village of weavers and craftspeople, Locronan is home to cobblestone streets—a favorite of artists and filmmakers—lined with boutiques and galleries selling local wares. Wander around town and you’ll also discover picturesque cafés, sacred wells, charming lanes, and breathtaking views to the Bay of Douarnenez.