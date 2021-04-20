Les Bateliers
4 Rue de la Herse, 68000 Colmar, France
+33 3 89 24 05 71
An Alsace meal in La Petite VeniseAn incredible French restaurant called Les Bateliers lies over the water just near the Rue Turenne Bridge in Colmar, France, providing a one of a kind view of the colorful historical architecture. If you had to choose one place to eat in Colmar, this would be it.
This picture was taken on the bridge overlooking Colmar's River. The view is known as La Petite Venise, resembling many of Venice's streets.
I waited for the opportune moment when the eyes of those on the boat met with those at the restaurant, sharing gazes and absorbing the few-seconds of that moment in passing. It was a cloudy day that day, which provided a beautiful soft light over the charming Alsace city.
Colmar, France is easily the most picturesque place to visit in Northeastern France, a good day trip out of Strasbourg. If you don't come for the food, staying for the scenery is just as good.
More Recommendations
over 4 years ago
Don't miss the food market!
If you love to be surrounded and sample food, don't miss the indoor food market. On any given day they have chefs doing demonstrations, have a fantastic booths with seating areas to eat - locally sourced and regional specialties. Don't forget to stop by the salt stall - where you can pick up the most delectable infused salts - burgundy infused rock salt, mushroom salt, and rose infused sugar. Fantastic to bring home.