An Alsace meal in La Petite Venise

An incredible French restaurant called Les Bateliers lies over the water just near the Rue Turenne Bridge in Colmar, France, providing a one of a kind view of the colorful historical architecture. If you had to choose one place to eat in Colmar, this would be it.This picture was taken on the bridge overlooking Colmar's River. The view is known as La Petite Venise, resembling many of Venice 's streets.I waited for the opportune moment when the eyes of those on the boat met with those at the restaurant, sharing gazes and absorbing the few-seconds of that moment in passing. It was a cloudy day that day, which provided a beautiful soft light over the charming Alsace city.Colmar, France is easily the most picturesque place to visit in Northeastern France, a good day trip out of Strasbourg. If you don't come for the food, staying for the scenery is just as good.