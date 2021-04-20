Les Bateliers

Don't miss the food market!

If you love to be surrounded and sample food, don't miss the indoor food market. On any given day they have chefs doing demonstrations, have a fantastic booths with seating areas to eat - locally sourced and regional specialties. Don't forget to stop by the salt stall - where you can pick up the most delectable infused salts - burgundy infused rock salt, mushroom salt, and rose infused sugar. Fantastic to bring home.