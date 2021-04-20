Where are you going?
Le Mireio Boat Restaurant

Allée l'Oulle, Parking des Allées de l'Oulle, 84000 Avignon, France
| +33 4 90 85 62 25
Le Mireio Boat Restaurant France

Sun 9am - 12pm, 2:30pm - 5:30pm
Mon - Fri 9:15am - 12:30pm, 2pm - 6:30pm
Sat 9am - 12:30pm, 2:30pm - 8:30pm

Take a two-hour dinner cruise along the Rhône River aboard the charming Mireio, the largest panoramic restaurant boat in the region. On the Saint Bénézet Cruise, you’ll pass the most beautiful sites in Avignon—from the famous Pont d’Avignon and the quays along the Rhône to the Palais des Papes, the clock tower, and the Rocher des Doms—all while enjoying delicious dishes like duck with Provençale herbs and seasonal vegetables, and fillet of beef with jus au Châteauneuf-du-Pape. For something even more lively, you can opt for the Dinner Entertainment Cruise, which includes dancing on board until 1 a.m., or the Dinner Show Cruise, complete with a candlelit dinner and Brazilian entertainment. There are also lunch cruises, though they’re often more crowded than the dinner options.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

