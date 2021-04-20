Where are you going?
Lavender Route

L'Hubac et Saint-Jean, 04270 Châteauredon, France
Website
| +33 4 92 35 53 80
Lavender Route France

Lavender Route

France is the world’s third-largest producer of lavender, with a 559-mile-long Lavender Route that passes directly through Provence. Driving the route—at least from Manosque to the Plateau de Valensole to see the most vivid patches of purple—is practically a must when visiting this part of the country, with stops along the way to walk through the fields, stock up on lavender products, and snap as many pictures as possible. Peak lavender season runs from the third week of June through July, although the annual lavender parade in Dignes-sur-Bain, known as Corso de la Lavande, takes place the first weekend in August, with the Lavender Fair following later that month. To really experience the season, time your drive to the various tours, workshops, and events offered at farms along the route.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

