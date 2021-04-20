Where are you going?
La Maison sur la Sorgue

6 Rue Rose Goudard, 84800 L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue, France
Website
| +33 6 87 32 58 68
Sun - Sat 10am - 7:30pm

La Maison sur la Sorgue

Housed in a 17th-century town house at the heart of L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue, this boutique hotel offers superior service, luxurious rooms, a secret garden with a swimming pool, and an art gallery, where pieces by local artists and designers hang alongside souvenirs from the owners’ extensive travels. Past the hotel’s monumental entrance with its 300-year-old locks, a staircase lined with 17th-century stained glass leads to four spacious rooms, each uniquely decorated with fine furniture, carefully selected fabrics, and objects from around the world. Guests can also look forward to a cozy lounge with a fireplace, and a bright kitchen, where cool-as-can-be owners Frédéric and Marie-Claude serve a mind-blowing breakfast spread each morning.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

