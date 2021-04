Konditorei Cafe Leo Jindrak

Enjoy a slice of Linzer Torte

The city of Linz claims this torte is the oldest known cake in the world (dating back to the 17th century) and, true or not, there's no arguing that it's delicious. It's usually filled with red current jam, but there are a few variations and it is especially popular at Christmastime.While it can be found all over Austria , Bäckerei Hofmann and Konditorei Jindrak are good places to enjoy it if you find yourself in Linz.