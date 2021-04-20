Konditorei Cafe Leo Jindrak
Herrenstraße 22, 4020 Linz, Austria
+43 732 779258
Photo courtesy of Österreich Werbung
Sun 8:30am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 6pm
Enjoy a slice of Linzer TorteThe city of Linz claims this torte is the oldest known cake in the world (dating back to the 17th century) and, true or not, there's no arguing that it's delicious. It's usually filled with red current jam, but there are a few variations and it is especially popular at Christmastime.
While it can be found all over Austria, Bäckerei Hofmann and Konditorei Jindrak are good places to enjoy it if you find yourself in Linz.