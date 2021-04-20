Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Konditorei Cafe Leo Jindrak

Herrenstraße 22, 4020 Linz, Austria
+43 732 779258
Enjoy a slice of Linzer Torte Linz Austria

More info

Sun 8:30am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 6pm

Enjoy a slice of Linzer Torte

The city of Linz claims this torte is the oldest known cake in the world (dating back to the 17th century) and, true or not, there's no arguing that it's delicious. It's usually filled with red current jam, but there are a few variations and it is especially popular at Christmastime.

While it can be found all over Austria, Bäckerei Hofmann and Konditorei Jindrak are good places to enjoy it if you find yourself in Linz.

By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points