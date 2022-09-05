Kodiak may be known for its oversize bear residents, but the furry beasts are not the only creatures worth watching out for here. The island is quite the spot for birders, whether arriving by foot or boat (preferably a kayak). More than 240 species of winged ones hang out on Kodiak, with an impressive 80 species wintering over. But for your best chance at an essential Alaska birding experience, find a way to get yourself onto a kayak or other boat, and head out for some puffin-watching. The little scamps fly so darned fast that it’s difficult to get a clear snap of them as they scoot on by—but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take your best shot! The other essential Alaskan bird outing? Eagle-watching. They’re all over the island.