Whale-Watching at Klamath River Overlook
Redwood National Park is best known for its redwoods, obviously, but there's also a long coastline right there. The Klamath River Overlook—where the river meets the Pacific—gives you a spectacular vantage point over the water and is a prime spot to watch for whales. There's a resident pod that hangs out near the overlook, but you can also see migrating whales during November and December, as well as in March and April. You'll have to bring binoculars and keep your eyes peeled for their spouting; if the weather's clear, you can sometimes see them feeding just a few hundred yards from shore. Rangers will often lead whale-watching programs during peak months, so check for information and schedules.