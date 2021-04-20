Temple Touring in Japan's Old Imperial Capital

Despite the warning, I was disappointed. At first sight, Kyoto seemed like any other city: big, bustling and busy. Where were the thousands of temples I had been told about? There actually are thousands of them. As Japan’s imperial capital for over a thousand years, Kyoto is king when it comes to historical sightseeing, home to 1600 Buddhist temples and several hundred Shinto Shrines. We saw them slowly, first tiny ones tucked away in between tall tower blocks near our city centre hotel; then big and beautiful in the eastern reaches of the city. As we wandered through Gion – still a working geisha district – and up through the wooden-walled narrow streets of historic Higashiyama, we came across temples at what seemed like every ten steps. We stumbled upon the Yasaka Pagoda, and by taking a chance turning up some old steep streets, ended up exactly where we wanted to be: the famous Kiyomizu-dera temple. It was big, bright and beautiful, and as we wound our way around to the famous wooden terrace, we were greeted with a wide open view of the city. After the crowds – and countless kimonos – at Kiyomizu-dera, we took a different route down through Higashiyama, strolling by leafy gardens and undisturbed, incense-infused temples. By evening’s approach, we had found our way out of the maze of alleyways and Buddhas, and back into the bustling real world.