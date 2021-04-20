Drink & Eat Local - Kauai Beer Company Truck Stop Thursdays

Kauai Beer Company is located on Rice Street in downtown Lihue, just minutes from Kalapaki and the port. However, it is only open a few days of the week: Wednesdays noon-6pm, Thursdays 3-8pm, and Saturdays noon-6pm. In an intimate setting, they offer six to eight differ brews depending on availability, seasons, and what the rest of the island has tapped out. On my last visit, on Truck Stop Thursdays, where two, rotating local food trucks are available for grinds, I enjoyed not only two plates of delicious food (taro tacos and Greek gyros), but also a sampler of five of its beers: KokoBoPo (porter), Black Limo, Lihue Lager, A Hoppy Accident, and Decemberfest. Although typically a lager type of girl raised in Wisconsin, I ordered a pint of Black Limo, a Schwarzbier beer, dark in color with a light toasted flavor finished with a hint of coffee, as my repeat drink. If you are in town on days where the Kauai Beer Company is closed, you can find some of its favorites served at local bars and restaurants, but supplies are limited. I have been known to drink a Lihue Lager as well as Black Limo at the Feral Pig, which has the best burger in Lihue.