Kauai Beer CompanyThis adorable structure built in 1930 shelters a microbrew pub. Start with one of its classic beers, like a malty lager or a dark Bavarian-style brew called Black Limousine. Kauai Beer Company (KBC) also serves kombucha on tap and root beer, both made in-house. Pair your beverage with snacks ranging from poutine-style fries with Gouda to a changing menu of sandwiches like pumpkin, beet, and chèvre, or a Cubano that's crafted Hawaiian-style (think pork shoulder and seared Spam!). Opened in 2013 by Jim Guerber and his son Justin, this chill Kauai hangout spot appeals to residents and visitors alike. Be sure to check out its seasonal taps, featuring delicacies from an orange-zest-guava-star-fruit beer to hardcore hop-tastic beverages like KBC's 200th batch: The Bicentennial Double IPA.
almost 7 years ago
Drink & Eat Local - Kauai Beer Company Truck Stop Thursdays
Kauai Beer Company is located on Rice Street in downtown Lihue, just minutes from Kalapaki and the port. However, it is only open a few days of the week: Wednesdays noon-6pm, Thursdays 3-8pm, and Saturdays noon-6pm. In an intimate setting, they offer six to eight differ brews depending on availability, seasons, and what the rest of the island has tapped out. On my last visit, on Truck Stop Thursdays, where two, rotating local food trucks are available for grinds, I enjoyed not only two plates of delicious food (taro tacos and Greek gyros), but also a sampler of five of its beers: KokoBoPo (porter), Black Limo, Lihue Lager, A Hoppy Accident, and Decemberfest. Although typically a lager type of girl raised in Wisconsin, I ordered a pint of Black Limo, a Schwarzbier beer, dark in color with a light toasted flavor finished with a hint of coffee, as my repeat drink. If you are in town on days where the Kauai Beer Company is closed, you can find some of its favorites served at local bars and restaurants, but supplies are limited. I have been known to drink a Lihue Lager as well as Black Limo at the Feral Pig, which has the best burger in Lihue.
almost 5 years ago
