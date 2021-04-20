Where are you going?
Cape Kamenjak

Kamenjak, 52100, Premantura, Croatia
Website
Cape Kamenjak Croatia

Cape Kamenjak

Located on the southern tip of the Istrian peninsula, this rugged nature park is the perfect place to set off with a backpack and be active for the day. You can follow in the fossilized footprints of the dinosaurs at Cape Grakolovac, visit an Istrian ox farm and have lunch at a family-owned agritourism operation, lounge at the funky seafront Safari Bar overlooking the Mala Kolombarica cove, ride a bicycle along the orchid trail, kayak or windsurf along the coast, or swim in coves with crystal-clear water. To learn more about the park, head to the House of Nature Kamenjak in the nearby town of Premantura.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

