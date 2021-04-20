Where are you going?
Japanese Garden

Kon. Astridlaan 6048, 8400 Oostende, Belgium
Website
A Zen Oasis in Oostende Ostend Belgium

More info

Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

A Zen Oasis in Oostende

You’ll be hard pressed to find it in any of the tourism literature, but just off Oostende’s bustling beach promenade is a tiny oasis of tranquillity. In the middle of the Konings Park is a beautiful Japanese Garden. The garden was created in the ‘Kaiyusschiki’ style and includes water features, bamboo, statues and a rock garden. Wander the winding paths or simply relax and enjoy the peace and quiet with your own personal moment of zen. The garden is free to the public but is only open on weekends. It’s well worth tearing yourself away from the beach to enjoy.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

