Inn at Perry Cabin by Belmond 308 Watkins Ln, St Michaels, MD 21663, USA

Relaxed Luxury on the Chesapeake Bay The Inn at Perry Cabin, a Belmond property, offers understated elegance on the Chesapeake Bay. Located in the postcard-perfect town of Saint Michaels, MD, less than 2 hours from Washington DC the resort has long been a popular getaway for polticos escaping the frantic pace of the beltway. With the serenity of the Chesapeake Bay at it's doorstep the recently renovated colonial manor is easily one of the most beautiful resorts on the east coast, even serving as a filming location for the movie Wedding Crashers. Eschewing a grand lobby in favor of intimate nooks and hideaways, thoughtful design marries the Chesapeake Bay's nautical heritage with modern touches throughout the inn. The spacious rooms are casually luxurious in calming shades of white and blue; when combined with Belmond's unparalleled service makes for a truly relaxing getaway. Spend the day on the water with the resort’s fleet of Alerion yachts before sinking into a waterfront Adirondack chair with a glass of wine in hand to watch the sunset over the bay.