Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Inn at Perry Cabin by Belmond

308 Watkins Ln, St Michaels, MD 21663, USA
Website
| +1 410-745-2200
Relaxed Luxury on the Chesapeake Bay Saint Michaels Maryland United States
Check Availability >

Relaxed Luxury on the Chesapeake Bay

The Inn at Perry Cabin, a Belmond property, offers understated elegance on the Chesapeake Bay. Located in the postcard-perfect town of Saint Michaels, MD, less than 2 hours from Washington DC the resort has long been a popular getaway for polticos escaping the frantic pace of the beltway. With the serenity of the Chesapeake Bay at it's doorstep the recently renovated colonial manor is easily one of the most beautiful resorts on the east coast, even serving as a filming location for the movie Wedding Crashers. Eschewing a grand lobby in favor of intimate nooks and hideaways, thoughtful design marries the Chesapeake Bay's nautical heritage with modern touches throughout the inn. The spacious rooms are casually luxurious in calming shades of white and blue; when combined with Belmond's unparalleled service makes for a truly relaxing getaway. Spend the day on the water with the resort’s fleet of Alerion yachts before sinking into a waterfront Adirondack chair with a glass of wine in hand to watch the sunset over the bay.
By Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying
These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
Escaping to Cat Island, the Best-Kept Secret in the Bahamas
Escaping to Cat Island, the Best-Kept Secret in the Bahamas