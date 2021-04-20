Ikaria
Icaria, Ikaria, Greece
Ikaria, One of the Most Laid-back Islands in GreeceIn Greek mythology, Icarus was the son of Daedalus, a master craftsmen. Daedalus builds a set of wings for Icarus, who flies too close to the sun. The heat melts the wax holding the wings together, and so Icarus plummets to the sea where he drowns. The lesson is about failed ambition, which somewhat sets an appropriate tone for Ikaria: the island life is laid-back to the extreme, and you won't find anywhere else like it in Greece.
Time is a mere concept here. None of the shops open until noon, and then they'll stay open until the early morning. The locals know to go into a shop, pick up some items, and then leave the cash behind for the shopkeeper...who may or may not be in attendance.
If you go, stick around for one of the village parties in the square. The folks of Ikaria are laid-back, but they do know how to party!