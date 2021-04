Whale Watching in Húsavík

We had an amazing time for 4 hours in the Húsavík waters. Fabulous weather and surrounded by at least 15 humpback whales, minke whales, dolphins and a huge variety of birds—puffins, gannets, and many other arctic birds. I hoped they would leap out of the water but that did not happen. They did however come out face first and mouth open, lots of times, which was amazing to see. We went with kids and it was great for them too. The crew was great, very knowledgeable and funny. At the end we got cinnamon rolls and hot chocolate and because hubby helped with the sails he got the captains treat which is rum in his hot chocolate. He gave that to me as he was the DD and I did not mind it one bit, heehee.It's a unique, fun and interesting thing to do while in Iceland . I will never forget it.