Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hotel Sant ROC

Plaça Atlàntic, 2, 17210 Palafrugell, Girona, Spain
Website
| +34 972 61 42 50
Costa Brava's Calella Palafrugell Spain
Costa Brava's Calella Palafrugell Spain
Costa Brava's Calella Palafrugell Spain
Costa Brava's Calella Palafrugell Spain
Costa Brava's Calella Palafrugell Spain
Costa Brava's Calella Palafrugell Spain

More info

Costa Brava's Calella

I realize that this is a highlight that may not even need words, since the image is so very convincing. If you find yourself exploring the Costa Brava ('Rugged Coast') of Spain, be sure not to miss the beach town of Calella and have lunch at the Hotel St. Roc to sample the local specialties and witness this view. Once you descend on foot from the Hotel St. Roc, you'll start to see footpaths and stairs headed down to a few, beautifully quiet beaches. The water is clear, the swimming great, and siesta seems to never really end in that glorious sunshine.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points