Hotel Restaurant Hirschen
Hauptstraße 69, 79295 Sulzburg, Germany
| +49 7634 8208
Photo courtesy of Hotel Restaurant Hirschen
Wed - Sun 12pm - 2pm
Wed - Sat 7pm - 11pm
Hotel Restaurant HirschenThis elegant family-run restaurant in the charming village of Sulzburg was founded by Hans-Paul Steiner and his French wife, Claude. Today, it’s helmed by their daughter, Douce Steiner, who, after learning the ropes from her father and then training in France, is now the only female chef in Germany with two Michelin stars.
Simply decorated with antique furniture, cozy carpets, and wooden walls hung with photos, the restaurant keeps the focus firmly on the food. The traditional menu ranges from fresh sea bass, turbot, and red mullet to duck, quail, and desserts like a divine chocolate cake with locally grown cherries, while the wine list showcases some 500 labels (Claude still works as the sommelier). Should you want to make a weekend out of your visit, head upstairs to the associated hotel, which offers comfortable rooms and breakfast in the restaurant every morning.