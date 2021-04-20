Hotel Lone
Ul. Luje Adamovića 31, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia
| +385 52 800 250
Hotel LoneA contemporary take on a classic 1970s Adriatic resort, Hotel Lone is Croatia’s first and only member of the Design Hotels network. The gleaming-white, Y-shaped building may sit amid the forests of Zlatni Rt Park (a 10-minute seafront stroll from the Old Town of Rovinj), but its five-story lobby forgoes nature for flowing golden fabrics, rich murals, and a suspended steel sculpture. The Scandinavian-style accommodations are decidedly more minimalist, with lots of wood and natural light aplenty—plus plunge pools on park-facing terraces in the 16 Jazz rooms. Facilities include an 18,300-square-foot spa with an indoor pool, eight treatment rooms, and a unisex sauna complex, as well as the stellar ResoLution Signature Restaurant.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Hotel Lone, Istria
From the outside, Hotel Lone (pronounced LO-nay) looks like a giant zebra-stripe cruise liner. The 236 rooms and 12 suites feature private balconies that wrap around the property like corridors on a ship. Inside, rooms are decorated with textiles inspired by 15th-century Croatian frescoes. A new nightclub will host jazz and blues concerts through September.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Rovinj's First Design Hotel
Hotel Lone is an incredibly chic design-forward dream and the perfect base for exploring Istria. It’s all in the details here, where minimalist touches mix with a mid-century modern twist. Book a “Jazz Room” – stylish, spacious and complete with a private infinity pool on our terrace. Kids will love the hotel’s Mini Club and the enormous multi-hexagonal shaped pool set amidst the Zlatni Rat forest. Another plus — the big buffet breakfast offered every morning, perfect for fueling up before heading out.