Rovinj's First Design Hotel

Hotel Lone is an incredibly chic design-forward dream and the perfect base for exploring Istria. It’s all in the details here, where minimalist touches mix with a mid-century modern twist. Book a “Jazz Room” – stylish, spacious and complete with a private infinity pool on our terrace. Kids will love the hotel’s Mini Club and the enormous multi-hexagonal shaped pool set amidst the Zlatni Rat forest. Another plus — the big buffet breakfast offered every morning, perfect for fueling up before heading out.