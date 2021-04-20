Foods of the Chiloé Archipelago

Native Potato Heritage in Chiloé

The potato on the island of Chiloé dates back to pre-Hispanic times, cultivated by the indigenous communities along the coastline and in forests in the fertile soil. Part of the base of the Chilote diet, and important dishes like the Milcao (potato fritter) and curanto, today there are over two hundred catalogued varieties of potatoes endemic to the region.



In fact, in Chiloé, there has been a tradition of many women working as "potato keepers" to protect the heirloom seeds that form part of their gastronomic heritage. The institute called

CET (Centro de Educación y Tecnología) created a bank of native chilote potatoes in its main headquarters in Chonchi. Besides cataloguing, CET has also capacitated farmers and the community as to the importance and pride in maintaining this tradition in modern times.



For a glimpse of a dozen or so of the many varieties, visit the Castro market where many women come to sell the harvested potatoes in March-May.