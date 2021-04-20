Honey & Co.
Honey & Co. began life as a tiny Middle Eastern restaurant behind Warren Street tube station, and while its size and location hasn’t changed, word has spread. There are only ten tables (and five seats at the bar counter for walk-ins) on offer so booking is essential, but once you’re in, it’s easy to see why critics rave about the aromatic lamb roasts and exquisite salads from husband and wife team Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer. A dish of poached quince with honeyed hazelnuts and fresh curd cheese has long been a staple on the menu, but there are also sumptuous breakfasts of green shakshuka
(eggs baked in spinach, served with goat’s yoghurt and sesame bread) and sabich
, packed with delicious roasted eggplant, plus an unavoidable deli of desserts. It’s criminal to walk past in the morning without picking up a sticky cherry and pistachio Fitzrovia bun, or to leave at night without the sweet and salty taste of kanafe
, a Palestinian cheese pastry drenched in orange blossom syrup, lingering on the taste buds.