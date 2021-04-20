Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum 8287 Khumalo Rd, Orlando West, Johannesburg, 1804, South Africa

Photo courtesy of South African Tourism More info Sun 10am - 4:30pm Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum Well-designed and full of fascinating information, the Hector Pieterson Museum details the charged events surrounding June 16, 1976, when high school students staged a peaceful march against the use of Afrikaans as the main language in black secondary schools. The march ended in a violent confrontation with the police, and a young boy, Hector Pieterson, was shot and killed. In the museum, visitors will find a moving collection of oral testimonies, audiovisual displays, and historical documents related to the Soweto protests. Outside, they can visit the Hector Pieterson Memorial, which, together with the museum, commemorates those who died in the uprisings and celebrates the students’ role in the struggle for freedom.