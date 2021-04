Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum

While in Johannesburg , we visited the Hector Pieterson Museum. When we came outside from viewing the displays, our guide pointed out a woman who was walking around the area. It turned out that she was Hector Pieterson's sister who appears on the left hand side of the photo displayed outside the museum. The building was undergoing renovations in advance of the 32nd anniversary of the 1976 Soweto uprising in which Hector Pieterson was killed. Hector Pieterson's sister, Antoinette Sithole , was kind enough to stand in front of the image so we could take a photograph.