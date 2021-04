Fuzhou Gui'an Hot Spring Lianjiang, Fuzhou, China

Steaming Hot Spring Retreat Chinese hot springs share a 1,000-year history dating back to the Tang Dynasty; their development and utilization has been a unique resource for relaxation and well being, especially in Fuzhou. Pools are kept at different temperatures, so there's something for everyone. The hot springs are located about 30km northwest of downtown Fuzhou, along the Lianjiang River.