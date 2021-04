Baolong City Plaza Gongye Rd, LiMing ShangQuan, Taijiang Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350004

Baolong Anime City The Baolong City Plaza is much more than a shopping mall. Inside, you'll find the expected little shops, but in addition they boast an international cinema, hanging artworks, a five-story department store, and a two-floor grocery store. However, the main attraction for families is the dragon themed amusement park, Baolong Anime City.



193 Gongye Road

福州宝龙城市广场工业路193号