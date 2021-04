Flora's Field Kitchen and Farm Bar

Flora Farm looks like something right out of Northern California wine country, which is fitting, as that's where the owners are from. Nestled in a canyon behind the city of San Jose Del Cabo, the farm can be hard to find, but it's worth the hunt. We went for dinner, and almost every ingredient we were served was straight from the farm, including the seriously delicious carrot margaritas. The food is a bit more farm-style and new American than Mexican-focused but still is respectful of local flavors. In addition to the farm and restaurant, they have some galleries with local wares and are building out cottages for those who want to stay there on a more regular basis. If you're in Los Cabos and need to get away from the 'spring break style' of the rest of the area, this will be your haven.