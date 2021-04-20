Flora's Field Kitchen and Farm Bar
Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
| +52 624 142 1000
Sun 10am - 2pm
Tue - Sat 9am - 2pm, 5pm - 10pm
Feast from Farm to Table at Flora's Field KitchenA 10-acre organic farm provides the bounty for the meals at Flora's Field Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant at the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains in San Jose del Cabo. The farm also provides fruits and vegetables for the artisanal cocktails made at the on-site Flora's Farm Bar, which looks out on the very fields where those ingredients were sourced. Expect dishes like coconut-pineapple bisque and foraged herb fettucini with a fried farm egg.
Farm-to-Table in Los Cabos, Mexico
Flora Farm looks like something right out of Northern California wine country, which is fitting, as that's where the owners are from. Nestled in a canyon behind the city of San Jose Del Cabo, the farm can be hard to find, but it's worth the hunt. We went for dinner, and almost every ingredient we were served was straight from the farm, including the seriously delicious carrot margaritas. The food is a bit more farm-style and new American than Mexican-focused but still is respectful of local flavors. In addition to the farm and restaurant, they have some galleries with local wares and are building out cottages for those who want to stay there on a more regular basis. If you're in Los Cabos and need to get away from the 'spring break style' of the rest of the area, this will be your haven.
Flora's Field Kitchen
The farm-to-table meal is redefined at Flora's Field Kitchen, where the table sits right on the farm from which the food is sourced. Though the farm is a bit remote, getting there is part of the experience. The menu changes seasonally, but the bar always offers the Farmarita—a farm-fresh take on the margarita. Note: Reservations are essential.