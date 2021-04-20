Flora's Field Kitchen and Farm Bar Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico

More info Sun 10am - 2pm Tue - Sat 9am - 2pm, 5pm - 10pm

Feast from Farm to Table at Flora's Field Kitchen A 10-acre organic farm provides the bounty for the meals at Flora's Field Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant at the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains in San Jose del Cabo. The farm also provides fruits and vegetables for the artisanal cocktails made at the on-site Flora's Farm Bar, which looks out on the very fields where those ingredients were sourced. Expect dishes like coconut-pineapple bisque and foraged herb fettucini with a fried farm egg.