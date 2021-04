Eyrarbakki

By far one of Iceland 's best features, especially in the winter, is its amazing sunsets. When my husband and I visited in January, the short days meant that the sun fully rose above the horizon around 10:00 a.m. and dropped below it again at 6:00 p.m. or so. During the day, the sun sat just above the horizon and bathed the landscape in a soft alpenglow - magical lighting for photography.My husband and I made it a point at around 4:30 each afternoon to be somewhere we could watch the sun setting, and we would sit there enjoying the sun paint the sky all shades of pink and blue before slipping below the horizon around 6:00. Then off we would go to find a delicious dinner, happy as could be.Those amazing Icelandic sunsets - and the serene lighting throughout the day - were some of our best memories of this one-of-a-kind country. I can't wait to go back!