Espelette 64250 Espelette, France

Spice and Charm in Espelette Like most of the quaint towns in the Basque country, Espelette is brimming with cultural and culinary riches. Just twenty minutes from the coast and hugged by mountains, this town of 2,000 is best known for the pepper of the same known grown locally. Sea salt and Espelette pepper mixes, peppered chocolate and a variety of other regional specialties can be found in shops throughout the scenic town - tasty commodities worth bringing home with you.



Traditional homes with red-painted shutters and woodwork line each street in many Basque towns but here you'll see most homes and shops draped in plump peppers. Whether you're into food or architecture, Espelette is a picture-perfect little spot worth adding to your tour through the region.